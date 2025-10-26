403
Ukraine, Sweden ink agreement for creation of Gripen fighter jet fleet
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Ukraine and Sweden have signed their first formal agreement to establish a Gripen fighter jet fleet, describing the move as a “historic step” toward enhancing Ukraine’s air capabilities and ensuring its long-term security.
Zelenskyy said the deal includes up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft, calling it “a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine.”
“We are working for the Gripen fleet, cool combat aircraft. We signed the first document, and we are counting on 150 aircraft,” he said. “This is a historic step. Thank you to everyone who helps us.”
The Ukrainian leader also pointed to increasing support across Europe for channeling frozen Russian assets into Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.
“There is a political willingness of Europe to direct frozen Russian assets to fully support Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said, adding that the European Council had already adopted a political decision on the matter.
He noted that the plan for using those assets should be in place by the end of the year, helping to sustain funding for Ukraine through 2026.
Zelenskyy welcomed the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, including a U.S. decision to target two major Russian oil companies, saying, “All members of the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how we should continue to put pressure – on Russian oil, on oil companies, on terminals, on the Russian tanker fleet.”
He expressed gratitude to Italy and Norway for new assistance packages supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and thanked Japan’s new prime minister for taking part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine continues to work with allies to secure additional Patriot air defense systems and missiles, emphasizing that Europe understands that next year’s funding for Ukraine and its people will be ensured.
