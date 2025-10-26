Baku Hosts 'Study In Europe' Education Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 25, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan inaugurated the "Study in Europe" Education Fair at the Hilton Hotel in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event showcases over 30 universities from 10 European countries, offering insights and guidance to prospective students. The opening ceremony was attended by EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Hasan Hasanli, and ambassadors from EU member states.

Ambassador Kujundžić encouraged attendees to explore the diverse academic opportunities available across the European Union, emphasizing this year's theme: "Education Shapes Destiny – Taleyini Təhsil Yazsın." She highlighted education as a gateway to opportunity and invited Azerbaijani youth to take advantage of the EU's higher education offerings.

Deputy Minister Hasanli noted that under the "2022–2028 State Program," nearly 200 Azerbaijani students are currently enrolled in European universities. He stresssed the significance of this initiative and pointed to ongoing bilateral scholarship programs with countries such as Latvia, Hungary, and Romania. He also spoke about active collaborations between Azerbaijani and European institutions, including joint degrees, research partnerships, and exchange programs.

The fair is part of a broader EU education initiative and reflects the deepening EU-Azerbaijan cooperation. To date, the EU has supported 29 education-related projects in Azerbaijan.

Throughout the two-day event, European universities will host free presentations detailing their academic programs. Young European Ambassadors will also share information on EU-backed educational opportunities.

The "Study in Europe" Education Fair runs on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, from 10:00 to 18:00 in the Sevda Room at the Hilton Hotel. Interested students and young professionals are invited to register at: .