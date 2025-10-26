403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentinians to head to polls Sunday for midterm elections
(MENAFN) Argentinians are heading to the polls Sunday for midterm elections to fill seats in both chambers of the national Congress. One-third of the Senate and half of the Lower House will be renewed. Coming two years into President Javier Milei’s far-right administration, the elections are being widely regarded not only as a legislative vote but also as a referendum on his performance and policy agenda.
From the outset of the campaign, Milei has framed the election as a high-stakes vote on his government, emphasizing its national significance and the choice between his administration’s direction or a backward step. Juan Bautista Lucca, a professor and researcher at Argentina’s primary scientific research body, explained: “The government seeks to assert itself or validate its position, and that is why President Milei has stated that it's either the government's direction or a step backward.”
Milei’s ruling party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), currently holds only 37 of the 257 Lower House seats. Through its strategic alliance with the conservative PRO party, associated with former President Mauricio Macri, LLA aims to expand its representation to at least one-third of parliament, which would give it a blocking minority.
The election results will be closely analyzed to measure public support for the administration. Juan Martin Zanotti, a professor and researcher at the National University of Cordoba, described the vote as “a bit like a thermometer and a measure of the level of support, of adherence to the administration. If it is closer to 30%, it would be in a kind of crisis situation or a loss of support, and if it is closer to 40%, then it will be considered a victory.”
The main opposition, the Peronist coalition, is running under the name Fuerza Patria in 12 provinces and Buenos Aires City, while Peronist candidates in the remaining 11 provinces will contest under various coalition names, reflecting the fragmented nature of the opposition.
From the outset of the campaign, Milei has framed the election as a high-stakes vote on his government, emphasizing its national significance and the choice between his administration’s direction or a backward step. Juan Bautista Lucca, a professor and researcher at Argentina’s primary scientific research body, explained: “The government seeks to assert itself or validate its position, and that is why President Milei has stated that it's either the government's direction or a step backward.”
Milei’s ruling party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), currently holds only 37 of the 257 Lower House seats. Through its strategic alliance with the conservative PRO party, associated with former President Mauricio Macri, LLA aims to expand its representation to at least one-third of parliament, which would give it a blocking minority.
The election results will be closely analyzed to measure public support for the administration. Juan Martin Zanotti, a professor and researcher at the National University of Cordoba, described the vote as “a bit like a thermometer and a measure of the level of support, of adherence to the administration. If it is closer to 30%, it would be in a kind of crisis situation or a loss of support, and if it is closer to 40%, then it will be considered a victory.”
The main opposition, the Peronist coalition, is running under the name Fuerza Patria in 12 provinces and Buenos Aires City, while Peronist candidates in the remaining 11 provinces will contest under various coalition names, reflecting the fragmented nature of the opposition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment