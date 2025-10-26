403
France Apprehends Two Suspects in Louvre Jewel Heist
(MENAFN) French authorities have apprehended two individuals connected to last week’s audacious theft at the Louvre Museum, where thieves made off with eight crown jewels valued at roughly €88 million ($102 million), local media reported Sunday.
Media reported that one suspect was arrested late Saturday at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria. The operation involved border police and the anti-banditry brigade.
A second suspect has also been taken into custody. Officials believe the perpetrators were part of a four-member group that smashed a window in the Apollon Gallery before fleeing with the jewels.
Investigators continue to hunt for the two remaining suspects and the missing treasures.
The stolen items included a necklace and an earring from the Marie-Louise collection, a necklace, earrings, and a tiara from the Marie-Amelie and Hortense collections, and two brooches, a bodice bow, and a tiara from the Empress Eugenie collection.
