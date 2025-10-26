403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Announces Completion of Nuclear Cruise Missile Test
(MENAFN) Russia has announced the completion of critical trials for its Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Sunday.
"Much work remains to be done to put these weapons on combat duty ... Nevertheless, the key objectives have now been achieved," Putin said during a meeting with military commanders.
During the briefing, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported that the Burevestnik missile flew 14,000 kilometers over roughly 15 hours on Tuesday, noting that the range could potentially be longer.
The test highlighted the missile's "high capabilities for evading anti-missile and air defense systems," Gerasimov said.
The 9M730 Burevestnik, also called Storm Petrel and designated SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO, is a Russian low-flying, nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile. It is reportedly capable of unlimited range and can bypass missile defense systems.
"Much work remains to be done to put these weapons on combat duty ... Nevertheless, the key objectives have now been achieved," Putin said during a meeting with military commanders.
During the briefing, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported that the Burevestnik missile flew 14,000 kilometers over roughly 15 hours on Tuesday, noting that the range could potentially be longer.
The test highlighted the missile's "high capabilities for evading anti-missile and air defense systems," Gerasimov said.
The 9M730 Burevestnik, also called Storm Petrel and designated SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO, is a Russian low-flying, nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile. It is reportedly capable of unlimited range and can bypass missile defense systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment