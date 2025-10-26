Trump Says He Will Solve Afghanistanpakistan Crisis 'Very Quickly'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he could swiftly resolve the ongoing border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing the task as“easy” compared to other global disputes he claims to have settled.

Speaking at a signing ceremony for a Thailand–Cambodia peace accord in Kuala Lumpur, Trump said tensions between Islamabad and Kabul had recently escalated, and he was prepared to intervene directly.

“I'll handle it myself and it'll be solved fast,” he said, adding that he has already ended“eight wars” and has“no doubt” this issue can be resolved quickly.

Earlier in October, Trump said he was aware of the fighting along the Durand Line and would return to the matter after addressing other crises in the Middle East.

The border region has seen some of the deadliest clashes in years, with both sides reporting dozens of casualties during recent firefights and retaliatory airstrikes.

Qatari and Turkish mediation helped secure a temporary ceasefire, and a second round of talks between the two countries began Saturday in Istanbul.

Analysts caution that while Trump's remarks signal Washington's interest in de-escalation, any lasting solution will require strong guarantees from both sides to prevent renewed violence along the volatile frontier.

