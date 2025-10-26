403
Protest in Spain to denounce authorities’ handling last year floods
(MENAFN) Thousands of people marched through Valencia on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of last year’s deadly floods and to criticize the regional government’s handling of the disaster.
Many carried photos of the victims and called for the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon, citing what they described as a slow and inadequate response to one of Europe’s deadliest natural disasters in decades.
“People are still really angry,” said Rosa Cerros, a 42-year-old public servant who attended with her husband and two daughters. “Why weren’t people evacuated? It’s incomprehensible.”
Critics point to delays in issuing warnings. Mazon’s administration did not send flood alerts to cellphones until 8:11 pm on October 29, 2024, by which time flooding had already begun in many areas—more than 12 hours after the national weather agency had issued its highest alert for torrential rains. Residents reported that by the time the alert arrived, streets were submerged, homes were flooded, and cars were trapped in muddy water.
The floods affected 78 municipalities, mostly in Valencia’s southern outskirts, and claimed 229 lives, including at least one person whose body was found as recently as Tuesday. Protesters highlighted that nearly half of the victims were aged 70 or older, blaming authorities for failing to protect the most vulnerable.
“Mazon wasn’t where he should have been that day; he wasn’t up to the task,” said Gonzalo Bosch, a 38-year-old accountant from one of the hardest-hit towns, Paiporta. Demonstrators carried signs calling for Mazon to resign—or even face imprisonment—as they marched through the city.
Under Spain’s decentralized system, disaster management is the responsibility of regional authorities. Mazon, a member of the conservative Popular Party (PP), argued his administration lacked the necessary information to warn residents sooner. Yet a recent El Pais poll found 71% of Valencia residents believe Mazon should step down.
Rosa Alvarez, who leads an association representing flood victims, shared her personal tragedy.
Her 80-year-old father drowned after floodwaters breached his home in Catarroja before authorities issued mobile alerts. “Every minute counted that day. When the alarm sounded, people had already drowned or were in real danger,” Alvarez said. “All those deaths were completely preventable.”
The PP’s national leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has continued to support Mazon despite his unpopularity, citing limited alternatives. Political analysts warn that Mazon’s resignation could trigger early elections, which could be damaging for the PP and Feijoo’s leadership. The party hopes that a successful reconstruction effort will restore public confidence.
A state memorial ceremony for the victims is scheduled for Wednesday, the exact anniversary of the tragedy, with King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expected to attend.
