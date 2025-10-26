Five Soldiers, 25 Terrorists Killed In Operations In NW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (NNN-APP) – Five soldiers and 25 terrorists were killed, in two separate military engagements in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said, yesterday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that, personnel of security forces effectively engaged with terrorists, trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in North Waziristan and Kurram districts of the province.

In North Waziristan, 15 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed, said the ISPR.

Whereas, another 10 infiltrating terrorists were killed in the Ghaki area of Kurram district, it added.

A large number of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.– NNN-APP