Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


China Successfully Launches New Satellite

China Successfully Launches New Satellite


2025-10-26 05:06:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China on Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.
The Gaofen-14-02 satellite was launched aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
This satellite is capable of efficiently acquiring high-precision stereo imagery on a global scale, providing fundamental geographic information support for national economic development and national defense construction.
The launch marked the 603rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. satellite launched orbit global scale

Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

