China Successfully Launches New Satellite
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China on Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.
The Gaofen-14-02 satellite was launched aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
This satellite is capable of efficiently acquiring high-precision stereo imagery on a global scale, providing fundamental geographic information support for national economic development and national defense construction.
The launch marked the 603rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. satellite launched orbit global scale
