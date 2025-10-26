403
China Urges US to Reverse “Wrong Practices”
(MENAFN) Beijing on Friday called on Washington to "promptly correct its wrong practices and protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations," after the US Trade Representative (USTR) initiated an inquiry into China’s adherence to the 2019 "Phase One" trade deal between the two nations.
Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, emphasized on US social platform X that, "As a major country that takes its responsibilities seriously, China has scrupulously fulfilled its obligations in the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement by protecting intellectual property, increasing imports, and providing greater market access."
On Friday, the USTR began a Section 301 probe into China’s execution of the Economic and Trade Agreement signed in 2019.
The agency highlighted that Beijing had committed to introducing structural reforms to address harmful actions, regulations, and practices related to intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, and financial services—issues that were incorporated into the pact.
Liu voiced China’s "firm opposition" to what he described as "false accusations and related review measures," underscoring Beijing’s dissatisfaction with Washington’s latest investigative move.
