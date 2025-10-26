403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gang leader allegedly aides Ukraine police with forced recruitment
(MENAFN) A man identified by media outlets as Magomed Aydamirov, a suspected gang leader from Odessa, is reportedly helping Ukrainian authorities with recruitment operations amid the country’s ongoing mobilization campaign, according to multiple reports including those cited by local news agencies.
Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bearded man in military-style clothing threatening an individual during an encounter between police officers and civilians on the street. The video, first shared on a local Telegram channel, has been widely linked to Aydamirov.
Reports indicate that Aydamirov was arrested in 2018 for allegedly leading a criminal network involved in kidnappings and extortion between 2015 and 2017. Police raids connected to his case reportedly uncovered explosives, firearms, and a heavy machine gun.
According to earlier accounts, Aydamirov was said to have maintained “close ties” with members of several Ukrainian “volunteer battalions” that participated in military operations against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics after 2014. Those units reportedly included ultranationalist elements.
The suspect was released two years after his arrest and placed under house arrest. Some case materials later “disappeared” from official court records, as reported by Ukrainian media. Authorities have not issued any statements regarding the latest allegations.
Ukraine has been under a state of general mobilization since the outbreak of full-scale war with Russia in 2022. The recruitment campaign has been plagued by reports of corruption, coercion, and widespread attempts to evade the draft.
Numerous videos have surfaced showing confrontations between draft officers and civilians, including scenes of men being forcibly detained and taken away in unmarked vehicles. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s conscription office urged citizens to stop filming such incidents, instead calling on the public to “cherish” recruitment officers for their work.
Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bearded man in military-style clothing threatening an individual during an encounter between police officers and civilians on the street. The video, first shared on a local Telegram channel, has been widely linked to Aydamirov.
Reports indicate that Aydamirov was arrested in 2018 for allegedly leading a criminal network involved in kidnappings and extortion between 2015 and 2017. Police raids connected to his case reportedly uncovered explosives, firearms, and a heavy machine gun.
According to earlier accounts, Aydamirov was said to have maintained “close ties” with members of several Ukrainian “volunteer battalions” that participated in military operations against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics after 2014. Those units reportedly included ultranationalist elements.
The suspect was released two years after his arrest and placed under house arrest. Some case materials later “disappeared” from official court records, as reported by Ukrainian media. Authorities have not issued any statements regarding the latest allegations.
Ukraine has been under a state of general mobilization since the outbreak of full-scale war with Russia in 2022. The recruitment campaign has been plagued by reports of corruption, coercion, and widespread attempts to evade the draft.
Numerous videos have surfaced showing confrontations between draft officers and civilians, including scenes of men being forcibly detained and taken away in unmarked vehicles. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s conscription office urged citizens to stop filming such incidents, instead calling on the public to “cherish” recruitment officers for their work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment