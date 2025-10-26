Cockroach 'Hanged Until Death': Air India Logbook Entry On Dubai-Bound Flight Goes Viral

A rather unusual cabin-care note on an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has gone viral after a crew member recorded that a “live cockroach” discovered mid-air had been“hanged until death.”

The entry, scribbled inside the official cabin defect logbook of the aircraft and dated October 24, 2025, has triggered amused reactions online and raised questions about onboard hygiene on one of India's busiest international routes.

According to the post circulating on social media, the insect was spotted by a passenger shortly after take-off. The cabin crew documented the incident in the maintenance log, noting:

“Cockroach found alive by guest – cockroach hanged to until death.”

The phrase appears to be a literal, if grammatically adventurous, attempt to record that the pest was neutralised.

A photograph of the cockpit logbook entry, now being widely shared, shows that the case was logged alongside more routine complaints such as in-flight entertainment not working and a clogged washbasin.

The unusual phrasing has set off a wave of tongue-in-cheek comments on Indian social media, with users debating whether a cockroach should be“executed” or simply“squashed.” Others have asked why the airline still needed a gallows when a shoe would have sufficed.

Khaleej Times reached out to Air India for a comment on the episode and to clarify what rectification steps, if any, were taken upon landing in Dubai. The airline had not responded at the time of filing this report.