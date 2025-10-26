403
Europe Seeks Reducing Reliance on Chinese Raw Materials
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Saturday that Europe must work toward achieving autonomy from Chinese critical raw materials by exploring alternative sources in other nations.
“In recent weeks and months, China has dramatically tightened export controls over rare earth and battery materials. At least to some extent, this is part of wider economic friction between China and the United States but it has a huge impact on us here in the European Union,” von der Leyen remarked during a conference held in Berlin.
She emphasized the vital role of these materials, noting, “We all know how important rare earths are for our industry, whether for cars, semiconductors or military equipment. The decisions announced by the Chinese government on Oct. 9 pose a significant risk.”
Earlier this month, China declared that it would expand its export restrictions to include five additional rare-earth metals, supplementing the seven already limited since April. In total, there are 17 types of rare-earth elements.
These new limitations, introduced by the Commerce Ministry, were announced just before a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.
Von der Leyen warned that such measures would “severely hamper other countries except China, from developing a rare earth industry and this threatens the stability of global supply chains and will have a direct impact on European companies.”
She further underlined Europe’s heavy dependence on Chinese imports, saying, “If you consider that over 90% of our consumption of rare earth magnets come from imports from China, you see the risks here for Europe and its most strategic industrial sectors, from automotives to industrial motors, dependence to aerospace, defense and aerospace or AI chips and data centers.”
In conclusion, von der Leyen’s remarks underscored the European Union’s growing concern over supply vulnerabilities and its urgent need to diversify sources of critical raw materials.
