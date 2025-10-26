Vande Mataram Makes Us Experience Maternal Affection Of Ma Bharati: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens to share their suggestions for celebrating the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram', India's national song, which was composed on November 7, 1896, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Speaking during the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "In 'Mann Ki Baat' now, let's talk about a subject that is very close to everyone's hearts. This subject is our national song -- India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. A song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. 'Vande Mataram' -- this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies."

"In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of Ma Bharati. It makes us aware of our responsibilities as children of Ma Bharati. If there is a moment of difficulty, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' fills 140 crore Indians with the energy of unity," he said.

The Prime Minister said that 'Vande Mataram' represents patriotism and deep love for the motherland.

"Patriotism... love for Ma Bharati... if this is an emotion beyond words, then 'Vande Mataram' is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling. It was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to infuse new life into an India weakened by centuries of servitude. 'Vande Mataram' might have been written in the 19th century, but its spirit is connected to the immortal consciousness of India that is thousands of years old," he said.

Referring to the ancient roots of the sentiment behind the song, PM Modi said that the Vedas laid the foundation of the Indian civilisation with the sentiment Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay expressed, by penning 'Vande Mataram', "enshrining that same relationship between the motherland and its children as a mantra in the universe of emotion".

Explaining the timing of his remarks, the Prime Minister said, "You might be wondering why I am suddenly referring to so much about 'Vande Mataram'! Actually, just a few days from now, on November 7, we will be entering the 150th year of the celebration of 'Vande Mataram'. 'Vande Mataram' was composed 150 years ago, and in 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time."

"Crores of countrymen have always felt an immense surge of national pride in the rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Our generations have seen a vibrant and magnificent image of India in the words of 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

He said that the song will continue to serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

"This is the very India we have to build. 'Vande Mataram' will always be our inspiration in these efforts. Therefore, we must also make the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram' memorable. We have to carry forward this stream of values for the coming generations," PM Modi said.

Calling for public participation in the celebrations, he added, "In the times to come, there will be many programmes related to 'Vande Mataram', many events will be organised in the country. I would like all of us countrymen to make efforts with a spontaneous spirit to glorify 'Vande Mataram'. Please send me your suggestions with the hashtag 'Vande Matram 150'. I will be waiting for your suggestions, and we will all work together to make this occasion historic," he added.