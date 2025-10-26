403
Trump says he is open to meet N. Korea’s leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described North Korea as a “sort of nuclear power” and expressed willingness to meet with its leader, Kim Jong Un, as he began his tour of Asia, which includes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power. I mean, I know how many weapons they have. I know everything about them and I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said aboard Air Force One on Friday, according to a White House audio briefing shared with reporters. He continued, "When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons. I'll say that." The president added, "If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it."
Trump departed for Malaysia on Friday to attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. North Korea has previously stated that a potential meeting could occur if Washington acknowledges Pyongyang’s nuclear status, which Kim has described as “irreversible.”
Later in his trip, Trump is expected to travel to Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday for a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung. His schedule also includes a speech at the APEC CEO luncheon, participation in a US-APEC leaders’ dinner that evening, and a separate summit with Xi the following day.
There has been growing speculation that Trump could meet Kim at the demilitarized zone separating the Koreas. The two leaders last met in 2019 during Trump’s first term, when he attempted to negotiate a denuclearization deal that ultimately fell through.
In anticipation of Trump’s regional visits, South Korea’s Unification Ministry announced that tours to Panmunjom—the truce village within the demilitarized zone—would be suspended until early November.
Meanwhile, protests took place in Seoul on Saturday, where demonstrators carried placards reading “No Trump,” according to videos circulating from the rally.
