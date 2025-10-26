Mass Shooting At Lincoln University During Homecoming Weekend 4 Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) Four people have been injured in a shooting that took place on Saturday (local time) at Lincoln University near Oxford, Pennsylvania, during homecoming weekend, confirmed Oxford Borough Police Department officials to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Chester County District Attorney's Office took to X and urged people to avoid the area at this time. He said,“The Chester County District Attorney's Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating.”

An independent reporter, whom Hindustan Times quoted, said on Facebook,“Shooting at Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Multiple people have been shot. Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene. The campus is currently under lockdown as authorities search for the suspect. Students and residents in the area are urged to stay indoors and follow police instructions. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.”

| Bishnoi's aide Harry Boxer attacked in California months after split with Brar

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania Austin Davis stated,“Blayre and I send our prayers to the families and victims of the shooting tonight at Lincoln University during homecoming weekend. As we learn more, please follow all guidance from local law enforcement.”

Lincoln University shooting: Video emerges before the incident

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

North Carolina shootings at a party

Meanwhile, shootings at a large outdoor Halloween party in southeastern North Carolina early Saturday left two people dead, including a 16-year-old and several others injured, according to a sheriff, according to AP.

| Three injured in shooting at Oklahoma State University dorm

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office mentioned that 13 people were shot at the party, which took place at a home in a rural area outside Maxton, roughly 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

Wilkins said the shootings involved two groups attending the event, which drew over 300 people ranging in age from pre-teens to about 50.“There's a lot of interviews taking place, but apparently there was a confrontation between a couple of groups of people and then gunfire between the two started,” Wilkins told WBTW-TV.

The sheriff's office later identified the second person killed as 49-year-old Jessie Locklear Jr. of Lumberton.