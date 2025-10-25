403
Qatar Charity Wins 'Best Digital Experience' Award
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has been awarded first place jointly with Qatar Airways in the category of“Best Digital Experience – Organisations & Corporates” at the 9th Qatar Digital Business Awards 2025, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).
The award ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohamed al-Mannai, along with other dignitaries.
The award recognises the QC's efforts in developing innovative digital solutions that enhance the experience of donors and beneficiaries through integrated platforms and services, including the organisation's website and various mobile apps, a statement said yesterday.
QC chief communication officer Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, who received the award from HE al-Mannai, said: "This success is driven by our dedicated team and the trust of our valued supporters. We will continue to innovate and enhance our digital solutions to make humanitarian services more accessible worldwide.”
“Our focus has been on delivering a comprehensive digital experience that supports our humanitarian goals and makes it easier for donors and beneficiaries to access our services,” said QC Innovation and Digital Solutions director Abdulaziz Hussin al-Saadi.
