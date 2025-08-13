Russian Army Loses Another 890 Troops In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,099 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 23,127 armored combat vehicles (+8), 31,429 artillery systems (+23), 1,465 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 1,207 air defense systems (+2), 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 50,852 unmanned aerial vehicles (+99), 3,558 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 58,265 motor vehicles (+46), and 3,937 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 12, as of 22:00, 133 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders took place at the front.

