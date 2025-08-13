Russian Army Loses Another 890 Troops In War Against Ukraine
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,099 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 23,127 armored combat vehicles (+8), 31,429 artillery systems (+23), 1,465 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 1,207 air defense systems (+2), 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 50,852 unmanned aerial vehicles (+99), 3,558 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 58,265 motor vehicles (+46), and 3,937 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian National Guard soldiers thwart enemy assault in Pokrovsk sector
As Ukrinform reported, on August 12, as of 22:00, 133 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders took place at the front.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment