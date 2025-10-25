Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Traffic Alert: 30-Minute Delay After Accident On E311

Dubai Traffic Alert: 30-Minute Delay After Accident On E311


2025-10-25 11:14:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road is disrupting traffic, authorities have said.

Dubai Police, in an advisory at 10.02pm, informed residents of an accident that took place on E311 opposite Global Village.

Recommended For You

They have said that the accident has taken place on the road heading towards Sharjah, and have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on the road.

According to Google Maps, the 5.7km stretch that usually takes 5 minutes to cross, is now taking a whopping 35 minutes. Take a look at the affected area below:

MENAFN25102025000049011007ID1110247859



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search