Stakeholder Townhall Reinforces Qatar's Commitment To Culinary Excellence Through 'Taste Of Qatar'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Tourism recently hosted a stakeholder townhall for its Taste of Qatar programme. The event gathered leading representatives from Qatar's food and beverage sector including restaurants, cafés, chefs, and hospitality experts to mark the beginning of a national initiative aimed at setting new standards for service excellence and positioning Qatar as a world-class culinary destination.

The townhall was officially opened by PR and Communications Director at Visit Qatar Jassim Al Mahmoud, in the presence of the Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi.

Commenting on the programme, Chief of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism Omar Al Jaber said:“Taste of Qatar reflects our commitment to supporting the food and beverage sector with professional evaluations, constructive feedback, and recognition that enables outlets to grow and succeed in a competitive market.” The agenda featured two panel discussions. The first panel explored perspectives from industry leaders on the evolution of Qatar's dining scene, the expectations of today's diners, and the importance of cultural identity in shaping the country's food and beverage offerings.

The second panel focused on sustainable dining and local impact. Panellists discussed the role of regenerative farming, plant-based innovation, and global hotel strategies in creating a more sustainable and responsible gastronomic future for Qatar.

The event concluded with a presentation by representatives of the MICHELIN Guide, who provided a global perspective on the standards and opportunities that drive international recognition in the dining sector.

The Taste of Qatar programme is a national restaurant rating initiative that sets clear benchmarks for service excellence and guest experience across the food and beverage sector. Open to all licensed outlets, the programme has already attracted strong participation with registrations reaching over 600 submissions currently under review and mystery dining evaluations in progress. Certified restaurants will be recognised later this year at an official ceremony, where they will be awarded plaques and promoted through Visit Qatar's channels, increasing their visibility among both local and international audiences.