Indian Actor Satish Shah, Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Fame, Dies At 74

Veteran Indian actor Satish Shah, much loved for his comic roles in film and television shows like Main Hoon Na and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday (October 25). Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media.

"Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry," he wrote on Instagram.

"He passed away around 2-2.30pm (IST) today," his manager Ramesh told mid-day. He also revealed that the actor had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago and was not keeping well.“The family is still planning the funeral as he has not been discharged yet," he said.

Shah was born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai). He made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with the film Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He shot to fame with his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, starring Naseeruddin Shah.

Shah appeared in over 250 movies in his career, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Shah was also known for the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he played 55 different characters in 55 episodes. But his most memorable role probably is Indravadhan Sarabhai in the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which is considered one of the most popular Indian TV shows of all time.