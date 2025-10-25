US Spacex Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites Into Low-Earth Orbit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US aerospace technologies company Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

In a statement, SpaceX affirmed that the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, propelling the satellites to their designated orbit.

The rocket's first stage executed a flawless return approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing precisely on a SpaceX drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, as planned.

This launch and landing marked the nineteenth flight of this particular booster and represented SpaceX's 135th successful recovery of an orbital-class rocket.

The mission stands as part of the company's Falcon 9's 1,081st launch in 2025, bringing the total number of Falcon 9 missions since 2010 to 529.

SpaceX indicated that all of its orbital missions in 2025, have been executed using Falcon 9 rockets, while five sub-orbital test flights of its colossal Starship vehicle have also been conducted to date.

In 2024, the company carried out 132 Falcon 9 missions, two Falcon Heavy launches, and four sub-orbital Starship tests, reaffirming its sustained momentum in launch reusability and innovation.

Starlink constitutes SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, conceived to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband connectivity to users worldwide through a vast constellation of small satellites operating in low-Earth orbit.