Canon's RF/EF Lens Production Exceeds 170 Million Units, Extending Its World Record In Interchangeable Lens Production

Dubai, UAE, October 2025 – Canon Inc. announced today that, in October 2025, Canon reached a historic milestone of producing a cumulative total of 170 million RF and EF interchangeable lenses for its EOS series, extending its world record1 for the highest number of interchangeable camera lenses ever produced The EF lens was introduced in 1987 as the dedicated lens system for Canon's EOS autofocus single-lens reflex film camera, debuting simultaneously with the EOS system itself. Since their inception, EF lenses have led the industry by incorporating a series of world-first2 technologies, including the Ultrasonic Motor (USM), Image Stabilizer (IS) technology, and a multilayered Diffractive Optical (DO) element, and have undergone numerous evolutions. In 2018, Canon launched the RF lens series, designed for the EOS R mirrorless camera system, which features a large aperture, short back focus, and high-speed communication system to deliver even higher image quality. The RF and EF lens series lineup now includes a total of 108 models3, covering a wide range of focal lengths4 from ultra-wide 10mm to super-telephoto 1200mm. The series also includes the world's first VR lens5, lenses with built-in power zoom suited for video shooting, and even those compatible with power zoom adapters-expanding the scope of creative expression and meeting the diverse needs of users for both still photography and video. EF lens production began at Canon's Utsunomiya Plant in 1987. Since then, both EF and RF lenses have gained strong support from a wide range of users-from beginners to professionals-leading to steady growth in production volume. Today, Canon manufactures lenses at five sites: Utsunomiya Plant; Canon Inc., Taiwan; Canon Opto (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Oita Canon Inc.; and Miyazaki Canon Inc. Milestones include 10 million units produced by 1995 and 50 million by 2009. Then in 2014, Canon became the first company in the world to reach 100 million interchangeable camera lenses produced. In October 2025, the company reached 170 million units, leading to the achievement of this world record. The 170 millionth lens produced was the RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z. Canon has maintained the No.16 global market share for digital interchangeable-lens cameras for 22 consecutive years since 2003. Moving forward, Canon will continue to refine its proprietary imaging technologies and further strengthen and expand its lens lineup, pioneering new imaging possibilities and contributing to the continued evolution of photographic and video culture. 1 Includes EF, EF-S, EF-M, EF Cinema, RF, RF-S, and RF Cinema lenses and extenders. As of October 21, 2025 (according to a survey by Canon) 2 Among SLR cameras (according to a survey by Canon) 3 Number of products sold as of October 22, 2025 (including extenders). The number of lens models for sale is different according to market figures. 4 Focal length is 5.2mm to 1200mm when including VR lenses 5 An interchangeable digital camera lens that enables VR footage with a single camera. Among interchangeable lens digital cameras released as of October 5, 2021 (according to a survey by Canon) 6 Refers to unit share (according to a survey by Canon)