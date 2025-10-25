Four Criminals, Including Kanishk Pahadia, Injured In Separate Encounters With Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Three criminals and a head constable were injured during an exchange of fire between Delhi Police and a group of wanted offenders in the Nangloi area early on Saturday.

According to officials, the gang -- known for attacking police teams -- had been under surveillance by the Outer District Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma told IANS, "Two days ago, the same group was involved in a hot chase during which they opened fire on the police party. The officers retaliated, but the accused managed to escape at that time."

The criminals resurfaced in Nangloi on Saturday morning, where they were intercepted by the police. When challenged, the gang once again opened fire, prompting officers to return fire. In the ensuing exchange, three of the four criminals sustained bullet injuries and were later apprehended.

"All injured accused have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," officials said, adding that a head constable also sustained injuries in the encounter.

In a separate incident, another exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and a wanted criminal, Kanishk Pahadia, in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning.

During the gun battle, Pahadia sustained a gunshot wound, while two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, and one constable suffered an injury on his arm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan told IANS, "The arrested accused has been identified as 27-year-old Kanishk Pahadia, a resident of Madangir, Delhi. The accused has 13 previous criminal cases registered against him. He used to post photos and videos of himself brandishing weapons on social media. Police recovered two pistols, loaded magazines, and four empty cartridges from him."

According to the police, Pahadia procured weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supplied them across Delhi-NCR.

He had reportedly come to the Chhatarpur area late on Friday night to strike a weapons deal when he was intercepted.

A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said the encounter occurred after the police team received a tip-off about Pahadia's movements. When they tried to stop him, he opened fire in an attempt to flee.

Police retaliated and managed to overpower him after he was shot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Senior officers confirmed that Pahadia has a long criminal history and is wanted in several cases, including illegal arms supply.

"Further investigation is underway to trace his network and sources of weapons," Chauhan added.