403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Imposes Sanctions On Colombian President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States announced on Friday sanctions against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of refusing to combat drug trafficking. In a statement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity. Today, President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation."
The sanctions are also against the Colombian president's wife, Veronica Del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, his son Nicolas, and Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.
In response to the US accusations and sanctions, the Colombian president posted on the X platform that he has sought to combat drug trafficking for decades.
"Fighting drug trafficking for decades and effectively has brought me this measure from the government of the society we helped so much to curb their cocaine consumption," he added Gustavo Petro trafficking
The sanctions are also against the Colombian president's wife, Veronica Del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, his son Nicolas, and Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.
In response to the US accusations and sanctions, the Colombian president posted on the X platform that he has sought to combat drug trafficking for decades.
"Fighting drug trafficking for decades and effectively has brought me this measure from the government of the society we helped so much to curb their cocaine consumption," he added Gustavo Petro trafficking
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment