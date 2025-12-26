Abu Dhabi Announces Temporary Closure Of Al Wathba Lake

Abu Dhabi City Municipality informed the public on December 26 that Al Wathba Lake will be temporarily closed to visitors for routine maintenance on December 29, Monday, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The lake will welcome visitors again after 7:00 p.m.

Recommended For You

Located just a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi city, the multi-purpose camping site at Al Wathba Lake offers a natural camping and picnic experience, complete with a dedicated cycling track.

Visitors can pitch their tents right by the water, surrounded by majestic trees rising from the lake and small green islands scattered across the 3,000-sqm site.

The destination offers a variety of recreational and sports activities, including a 1,400-metre walking and running path around the lake, a 1,200-metre cycling track, an activity rental centre, 2 volleyball courts, 7 playgrounds, a pontoon walkway, and two observation decks with panoramic views areas are available for recreational vehicles or tents, along with 24 picnic spots equipped with barbecue facilities.