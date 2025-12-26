Salary Increases, Perks: Amended HR Law In Fujairah To Improve Job Security For Govt Employees

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Law No. (2) of 2025, amending the Human Resources Law for the emirate's government employees, earlier this month.

The law, announced in mid-December, takes into account the stability of the legal and financial status of government employees with regard to job grades, allowances and benefits, as well as the amendments related to salary increases approved under Law No. (1) of 2025.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan, said that the amendments come within Sheikh Hamad's continued keenness to enhance job and living stability for employees and achieve balance, contributing to raising the level of government services.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Zeyoudi, Director of Human Resources at the Government of Fujairah, said that the amendments contribute to attracting talent and motivating employees in local departments, both citizens and residents. He noted that they support the emirate's development across various sectors by ensuring a decent standard of living for its people.

The law shall come into force as of January 1, 2026, and will be published in the Official Gazette.