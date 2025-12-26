Average Freehold Villa Values In Dubai Rose 206% Above Post Pandemic Levels Surpassing The 2014 Market Peak By 86%

Arabian Gulf Properties: Dubai's property market performance in 2025 is the strongest on record

ValuStrat Report: Annual capital growth for villas reaches 25.5 percent while apartment prices surpass the 2014 peak for the first time

Dubai, UAE,December 2025: Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, said that the strong price performance recorded by Dubai's real estate market in 2025 reflects the emirate's transition into a more mature and sustainable phase, driven by real and balanced demand across all property asset classes.

AlBlooshi explained that data from ValuStrat indicates annual capital value growth for villas of 25.5 percent. The report also confirms that Dubai's real estate market performance in 2025 is the strongest compared with all previous years.

AlBlooshi added:“The 206 percent increase in average freehold villa values in Dubai compared to post pandemic levels, and their rise beyond the 2014 market peak by 86 percent, reflects a structural shift in demand. Investors and end users are increasingly focused on quality, location and enduring value.”

The report noted that the best performing residential areas in terms of villa price growth included Jumeirah Islands, Palm Jumeirah, Green Community West, The Meadows, Victory Heights, and Mudon. These communities combine integrated master planning, strong infrastructure quality, and limited supply.

With regard to apartments, AlBlooshi explained that the highest annual gains recorded in areas such as Remraam, Dubai Silicon Oasis, The Greens, and Dubai Land Residence Complex reflect sustained demand for mid-market housing, supported by population growth and a broad range of demand segments.

He added:“Apartment prices have surpassed the 2014 peak for the first time, which represents a healthy indicator of market balance and confirms that the current growth cycle is more sustainable than previous cycles.”

AlBlooshi also highlighted the strength of demand within the luxury housing segment, particularly in areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Al Barari, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

He concluded by noting that Dubai's robust regulatory environment and clear economic vision continue to support the real estate sector and reinforce investor confidence over time.

