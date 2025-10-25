Centre-Deputed Expert Teams To Check Moisture Levels Of Paddy In Tamil Nadu From Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Three expert teams deputed by the Union government will begin inspections across Tamil Nadu on Saturday to assess the moisture levels of paddy procured during the ongoing Kuruvai season, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) said.

The move follows a request from the State government on October 19, seeking approval to raise the permissible moisture limit for procured paddy from 17 per cent to 22 per cent.

The plea was made after continuous northeast monsoon rain left freshly harvested paddy crops damp across the delta and northern districts.

According to the TNCSC, the inspection teams will begin their visits on Saturday. The first team will cover Chengalpattu district on October 25, followed by Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram on Sunday.

The second team will assess Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai on October 25, then proceed to Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on October 26, and Cuddalore on October 27.

The third team will examine paddy in Tiruchi and Pudukottai on October 25, and later in Madurai and Theni on October 26.

The inspections are aimed at checking the actual moisture levels in the harvested paddy stocks and evaluating whether procurement norms can be relaxed without compromising grain quality or storage stability.

The findings of the three teams will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, which will decide on Tamil Nadu's request.

The Kuruvai paddy procurement for 2025–26 commenced on September 1 through 1,839 direct procurement centres across the State.

Despite adverse weather conditions, procurement activities were continuing with coordination between the TNCSC and district administrations, the officials said.

"All arrangements are in place to ensure smooth and uninterrupted procurement operations. The inspection teams' observations will be crucial in determining flexibility for farmers affected by persistent rainfall," a TNCSC official said.

The outcome of the inspection teams' report is expected to influence both the pace and pricing of the ongoing procurement drive, which is vital for farmers in the delta and northern regions whose paddy crops were affected by the early onset of the monsoon.