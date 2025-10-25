Lakshya Rajesh Stuns Top Seed As Five Indians Enter Semis At Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships

MENAFN - IANS) Chengdu, Oct 25 (IANS) India's impressive run at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships in Chengdu gathered momentum on Saturday, with five young shuttlers storming into the semifinals and guaranteeing medals for the country.

The standout performance came from Lakshya Rajesh, who scripted one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon of Thailand in a thrilling three-game encounter. After losing the first game 11-21, Lakshya showed remarkable grit and composure to turn the match around, clinching the next two games 21-16, 21-19 to book her place in the U-17 girls' singles semifinals.

Her victory was the perfect highlight to a dominant day for the Indian contingent, which saw success across singles and doubles events. Sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar maintained her consistent form, brushing aside Indonesia's Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8 in a commanding display that underlined her growing stature in the competition.

In the boys' singles category, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his winning momentum, registering a confident 21-13, 21-14 win over Hong Kong China's Zhan Shing Yui to reach the U-17 semifinals. His precise shot selection and calm under pressure ensured another medal for India.

India's strong showing extended to the doubles draws as well. The U-17 mixed doubles pair of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the semifinals after their Chinese opponents were forced to retire mid-match. Their progress ensured India a presence across multiple categories heading into the final two days of competition.

Meanwhile, in the U-15 girls' singles, top seed Shaina Manimuth justified her billing with a polished 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan's Yubuki Azumaya, sealing her place in the last four without dropping a game.

With five Indian semifinalists across both age groups, this has become one of India's most successful campaigns in recent editions of the continental tournament. The young shuttlers will now look to build on their momentum and turn their confirmed medals into gold as the championships enter their decisive phase in Chengdu.