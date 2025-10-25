North Korea Builds Memorial To Fallen Soldiers Of Ukraine War

MENAFN - AzerNews) North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un said military brotherhood between his country and Russia would "advance non-stop,"reports via KCNA.

North Korea has broken ground on a new memorial in Pyongyang dedicated to its soldiers killed fighting alongside Russian troops to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk, state media reported.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the "Memorial Museum of Combat Feats" was attended by North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and Russia's ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora as well as other embassy officials.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Kim said the memorial "is a sacred sanctuary dedicated to the immortality of true patriots," state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

It is not uncommon for North Korean state media to report on events a day after they happened.

Speaking about the operation in Kursk where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion in August last year, Kim said that the "military brotherhood" between his country and Russia would "advance non-stop," KCNA reported.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last autumn and supplied large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, in support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Seoul estimates that at least 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting alongside Russian troops, with thousands more wounded.

Kim has also agreed to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Kursk, as Kim deepens military ties with Russia.

South Korean officials have expressed concern that North Korea could receive badly needed economic aid and advanced military technologies in exchange for its war support.