Major Card Network Embraces Stablecoin Settlement

A groundbreaking partnership has emerged between Ripple Labs, Mastercard Incorporated, WebBank and Gemini Trust Company to pilot the use of Ripple's U. S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, for credit-card settlement on the XRP Ledger network. The announcement, made at Ripple's annual Swell 2025 event, signals a key move by a mainstream payments network to integrate blockchain-based tools into legacy infrastructure.

Under the terms of the pilot, Card issuer WebBank-partnering via Gemini's credit-card programme-will explore settling Mastercard-network transactions using RLUSD on the XRPL. The goal is to streamline settlement flows between merchants and issuers, compressing what now often takes days into near-real-time settlement through blockchain rails, while preserving regulatory compliance and consumer protection.

Ripple noted that RLUSD has already surpassed a circulation threshold of $1 billion, and is issued under the oversight of the New York Department of Financial Services with reserves held in cash and short-term U. S. Treasuries. Mastercard described the collaboration as part of its broader strategy to integrate regulated digital assets.“Through our partnerships with Ripple, Gemini and WebBank, we're using our global payments network to bring regulated, open-loop stablecoin payments into the financial mainstream,” said Sherri Haymond, Mastercard's Global Head of Digital Commercialisation.

The partnership unfolds amid growing attention on stablecoins as institutional settlement tools rather than niche digital-asset instruments. Mastercard's previous statements reflect cautious optimism: its Chief Product Officer, Jorn Lambert, has said that despite the potential of stablecoin technology, adoption demands“a seamless and predictable user experience, reach and wide distribution” beyond the technological narrative alone.

Industry analysts note that if scaled, this model could challenge entrenched settlement processes such as those using ACH and SWIFT and cut both transactional cost and latency-especially for cross-border commerce. Ripple executives suggest that the pilot is a demonstration of how stablecoins can function within regulated frameworks rather than as adversarial alternatives.

Nonetheless, key caveats remain. The pilot requires regulatory clearance before full onboarding begins, and adoption by issuers and merchants at scale remains to be proven. Some banks and payment networks continue to view stablecoins with caution, given ongoing questions about trust, custody, interoperability and how legacy infrastructure will migrate. As an example, Mastercard has publicly noted stablecoins still have“a long way to go” before becoming everyday payment tools.

This initiative builds on Ripple's broader institutional push, which included a reported $500 million funding round at a $40 billion valuation, intended to fuel growth in custody, stablecoins and institutional payments infrastructure. The XRPL platform, which underpins XRP and is designed for low-cost, high-speed settlement and tokenisation, is central to the experiment.

For cardholders, the consumer experience may remain unchanged-swipe a card-but behind the scenes, settlement flows could shift dramatically. For merchants and issuers, the promise lies in reduced settlement risk, faster liquidity and improved traceability. For regulators and infrastructure providers, the test will show whether a hybrid bridge between legacy finance and blockchain can scale without undermining compliance or stability.

