Poland receives new batch of South Korean K9 howitzers
(MENAFN) Poland on Sunday received a delivery of 21 South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers under a defense agreement with Seoul, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced.
The howitzers were delivered to Polish units near the north-central city of Torun, bringing the total in service nationwide to over 200. “More will soon be successively delivered to equip our units,” Kosiniak-Kamysz added.
Following the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Warsaw signed a $2.4 billion deal with Seoul for 212 K9 howitzers by 2026, along with a 2023 contract worth $2.6 billion for an additional 152 howitzers to be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Poland has also ordered South Korean K2 tanks, Chunmoo rocket launchers, and FA-50 combat-trainer aircraft.
