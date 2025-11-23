Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Halmahera region in North Maluku Province in eastern Indonesia.
In a statement, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. No reports of material damage or casualties have been received so far.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels
Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire, where multiple tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment