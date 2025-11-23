403
Erdogan Holds Bilateral, Multilateral Talks at G20 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place this weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.
During his visit to South Africa for the two-day summit, Erdogan also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, as reported on the Turkish Presidency’s official website.
In addition, the Turkish leader engaged with the heads of MIKTA – a cross-regional consultative platform that includes Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia – on the margins of the event.
The encounter with Ethiopia’s premier was conducted at the Johannesburg Expo Center, the venue of the summit, and was held behind closed doors, without media presence.
Accompanying President Erdogan during his diplomatic meetings were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, along with other senior officials.
