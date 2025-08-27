UAE: Snoring, Falling Asleep During Day Could Be Signs Of Sleep Apnea

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) src="" width="28px" height="17px" alt="WhatsApp"/> Follow on WhatsAppFollow on Telegram Top Stories

Do you snore at night or feel unusually tired during the day, or even find yourself nodding off while driving? Doctors in the UAE are warning that these symptoms may be more than just an inconvenience - in fact, studies show that 50 per cent of loud snorers suffer from sleep apnea, a potentially serious condition that disrupts breathing during sleep. Once dismissed as harmless, snoring or waking up to your own snore is now recognised as a red flag for a disorder linked to high blood pressure, strokes, heart disease and diabetes if left untreated.

“Snoring should never be ignored,” said Dr. Yasser Madani, consultant pulmonologist at Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi.“Even if you think it's minor, it should be investigated. Half of loud snorers have sleep apnea - and the consequences can be severe.”

To address the growing need, UAE clinics are rolling out new diagnostic and treatment technologies, from drug-induced sleep endoscopy combined with polysomnography (DISE-PSG) to AI-powered ultrasound screening. Together, these innovations are helping doctors pinpoint the cause of airway obstruction and tailor treatments for patients who cannot tolerate traditional CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines.

Traditionally, sleep apnea is diagnosed through an overnight polysomnography test, where patients spend the night in a hospital or at home attached to sensors. While accurate, it is cumbersome and time-consuming. To tackle this, UAE hospitals are pioneering faster and more precise diagnostic methods. At Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi, Dr Madani and his team are using a technique called drug-induced sleep endoscopy combined with polysomnography (DISE-PSG).“It allows us to actually see the patient's airway during a sleep-like state,” he explained.“This helps us pinpoint exactly where the obstruction is happening and offer targeted treatments. It's especially valuable for patients who cannot tolerate CPAP.”

In Dubai, GluCare Integrated Diabetes Center has introduced the region's first AI-powered ultrasound device for sleep apnea screening. According to Dr Yousef Said, medical director at GluCare, the tool has been in use for about six months and aims to make diagnosis faster, easier and more patient friendly.“The traditional sleep study measures oxygen drops and confirms there is a problem,” he said.“But our device goes further - it shows the anatomical structures that are causing the obstruction, like a thick tongue base, fat deposits, or a low-positioned hyoid bone. That makes a big difference for personalised treatment.” The AI tool is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and 95 per cent accurate in detecting high-risk patients, according to Dr. Yousef.“It takes less than 10 minutes, involves no radiation, and is far less intimidating than a full night in a sleep lab.”

Experiencing the 10-minute AI test

At GluCare, I tried the ultrasound test myself. The technician asked me to close both my mouth and nose and attempt to take a deep breath, simulating the airway collapse that occurs during sleep. Within minutes, the AI software produced a detailed analysis of my airway. It showed a medium risk of 54 per cent for sleep apnea and highlighted a structural issue in the hyoid bone, which in some people sits lower than normal and causes the tongue to fall back, blocking airflow.

Dr Yousef explained,“In your case, weight gain would increase the risk because fat around the airway reduces space even further. That's why you noticed symptoms earlier this year when you put on weight.” The test also illustrated how weight loss could reduce risk by creating more space in the airway, alongside other treatment options such as CPAP masks, oral devices to hold the tongue forward, or in severe cases, surgery.

The vicious cycle of weight and sleep

Obesity is the leading cause of sleep apnea, but the relationship works both ways. Poor sleep worsens metabolic health.“About 50 per cent of obese patients and 60 per cent of those with metabolic diseases like diabetes or heart disease also have sleep apnea,” said Dr Yousef.“It's a vicious cycle. Obesity increases apnea, and apnea worsens sleep, which in turn raises appetite hormones like ghrelin and reduces leptin. That leads to more weight gain and even higher risk.” Recent advances in weight-loss medications are offering new hope.“Drugs like Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are the first approved medications for obstructive sleep apnea, because they cause significant fat loss around the airway,” Dr Yousef noted.

A patient's story

H.A.N., a 52-year-old Abu Dhabi resident and mother of three, said she first became aware of her sleep problem around two years ago, when her husband noticed interruptions in her breathing at night.“I was feeling perfectly normal and wasn't aware of any problem. It was my husband who noticed, because he usually stays up late. When he would walk into the room after I fell asleep, he witnessed the breathing interruptions and insisted that I see a doctor. At first, I didn't take it seriously - I didn't even know there were doctors who specialised in sleep.”

H.A.N. said she later realised the condition could be dangerous.“Interrupted access to oxygen could cause serious damage to the brain. It's not just an issue of snoring,” she said.

She underwent an overnight sleep study at a hospital, where sensors were attached to her head to monitor her breathing. Following the test, she was prescribed a CPAP machine with a mask that cost around Dh4,000, though it was covered by insurance.

“I wore it for a month, and my husband said he noticed a significant improvement. But I did not feel comfortable in it - I move a lot in my sleep and it kept shifting and waking me up,” she recalled. Instead, H.A.N. said she has been focusing on tackling the condition naturally by improving her lifestyle.“I've been following a healthier diet, losing weight at my own pace so it doesn't spike up again,” she said, adding that she would not consider surgery.“If fat builds up again in the air passage, then the surgery might be pointless.”

A patient's recovery

Dr Yousef cited the case of a patient who arrived at his clinic with a severe case of sleep apnea - all the more triggered by obesity.“The man, in his mid-40s with a BMI of 34 and type 2 diabetes, came to us after being flagged as high-risk for sleep apnea through our AI-based ultrasound screening.” First, he was enrolled in GluCare's hybrid care weight management programme, which combines remote coaching, continuous dietitian support, and insights from digital tools like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and the Oura sleep wearable. Alongside this, he was started on a GLP-1 medication tailored to his profile.

“Over six months, he lost 10 kg in total - of which 9 kg were fat mass. This wasn't just a number on the scale; the transformation was very visible in his symptoms.” According to the patient's spouse, his loud snoring disappeared, and the daytime fatigue that he described at baseline was completely gone. He reported feeling rested, more energetic, and more in control of both his weight and his diabetes.“This case really illustrates what we see often: when patients achieve five to 10 per cent weight loss with structured, supported care, the improvement in sleep apnea symptoms can be dramatic and life-changing,” concluded the doctor.

Treatment options

Doctors stress there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but generally treatments range from:



Lifestyle changes and weight loss

CPAP machines that keep the airway open at night

Oral appliances to hold the tongue forward Surgical interventions for severe anatomical issues

Both doctors emphasised integrated care.“We screen for diabetes, cholesterol, and other metabolic conditions alongside sleep apnea,” said Dr Yousef.“Because treating apnea often improves these conditions as well.”

Why surgery is not the first choice

While new technologies are helping doctors diagnose sleep apnea with greater precision, treatment options remain carefully tailored to each patient. Dr. Yasser Madani emphasised that surgery is never the first choice.

“Surgery is always the last option. We don't start with surgery for sleep apnea because it's invasive and comes with risks. First, we try CPAP, lifestyle changes, oral appliances - all the less invasive therapies. Only if the patient cannot tolerate these or has specific anatomical issues that make them unsuitable do we move toward surgery,” he explained.

Even when performed, surgery does not guarantee permanent relief.“Even after surgery, it is very common for symptoms to return. The anatomy can change again, weight gain can happen, or the tissues can collapse in other areas of the airway. That's why we emphasise ongoing management and regular follow-up. Surgery is not a cure in most cases - it's one tool, but not the first one,” Dr. Madani added.

The biggest challenge remains undiagnosed cases. Many patients simply think they are tired, stressed, or just snore loudly.“Snoring is not just noise - it can be a warning sign,” said Dr Madani.“The earlier we detect sleep apnea, the better the outcomes. These new technologies mean people can be screened quickly and easily, without spending a night in hospital.” The message is clear: if you snore, wake up suddenly gasping for air, or feel excessively sleepy during the day, it's worth getting tested, concluded the pulmonologist; the technology now exists to do it in minutes.