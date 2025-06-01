403
Turkish Firms Embrace DevSecOps Culture
(MENAFN) Turkish enterprises are showing growing readiness to embed cybersecurity into their software development frameworks, according to Mehmet Ali Serttas, the chairman of Türkiye's IT Association.
In an interview with a news agency during the DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference, held over two days at Borsa Istanbul, Serttas underlined that DevSecOps—short for Development Security Operations—is not merely a procedural adjustment but represents a fundamental cultural transformation.
The event itself was organized by the IT Association.
"We had a discussion at the DevSecOps event about the adaptation process of this culture in companies and the establishment of the culture," Serttas said, highlighting the focus of the conference on how businesses adopt and institutionalize this new mindset.
Serttas elaborated that organizations may approach this transition in diverse ways, but their shared aim is to remediate software weaknesses swiftly while simultaneously speeding up the rollout of updates and deployments.
"The vulnerabilities of the software need to be closed quickly, and deployments for this process also need to be done quickly," Serttas emphasized, stressing the importance of both speed and security in modern development practices.
He further stated that cultivating this cultural approach will lead to a swift overhaul of internal operations and better preparedness to deal with emerging cybersecurity threats.
"In fact, our companies are ready for this. We were pleased to hear this from representatives of our companies who participated in the event's panels and conferences," Serttas noted, expressing optimism about the industry's progress.
"They stated that they are ready for this transformation and that they have started at a certain degree," he added, indicating that several firms have already initiated the journey toward adopting DevSecOps principles.
