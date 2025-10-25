Wabtec Details Schedule For Locomotive Deliveries And Upkeep In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. railway technology and equipment company Wabtec will supply 300 freight locomotives to Kazakhstan, with deliveries and related services expected to be carried out over a period of approximately 15 years, a source at the company told Trend.

"Since these locomotives operate in Kazakhstan. They have to be certified with local regulations (GOST Certification). The locomotives will comply with the latest GOST Emissions Requirements. These requirements are different from the U.S. or European requirements," the source said.

According to the source, there are plans for further collaboration with Kazakhstan. The projects will focus on developing engineering and social infrastructure, including improving living conditions, expanding access to education, healthcare, and utilities, and creating new jobs.

"Investments in the region are intended not only to improve the comfort level for residents but also to strengthen social resilience near railway hubs," the source said.

During the working visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the U.S. in September 2025, attended also by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Wabtec and Kazakhstan's national railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), signed a $4.2 billion agreement for the supply of Evolution series locomotives and long-term service support. The deal is aimed at a large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan's railway sector.

Since 2009, the Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been operating successfully in Astana. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. The plant has produced over 600 locomotives for KTZ and for export, achieving a production localization level of 45 percent.

In July 2024, Wabtec opened a technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and the training of highly skilled personnel.

Wabtec is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and passenger rail industries, as well as for the mining, marine, and industrial sectors.