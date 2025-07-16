Battison Honda Now Offers The 2026 Honda CR-V In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Furthermore, the 2026 Honda CR-V is designed to deliver a more intuitive, connected and confident driving experience. Drivers will appreciate the new 9-inch HD touchscreen, which provides a clear, responsive interface for navigation, music and vehicle settings. At the same time, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility ensures effortless smartphone integration without the clutter of cables. Moreover, its standard wireless phone charger adds extra convenience, keeping devices powered on the go. Select trims feature a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument display for added sophistication, giving drivers customizable and real-time vehicle information.
Battison Honda invites Oklahoma City drivers to explore its 2026 Honda CR-V inventory and take advantage of competitive financing options to get behind the wheel of a CR-V that suits their everyday needs or off-road adventures. To learn more, buyers can visit the dealership at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, 73162.
Media Contact: Artie Brylev, 405-495-5800, [email protected]
SOURCE Battison Honda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment