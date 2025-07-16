Battison Honda Now Offers The 2026 Honda CR-V In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly introduced TrailSport Hybrid trim adds rugged capability with exclusive all-terrain Continental CrossContact tires, a bold exterior design and Ash Green Metallic paint, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. For those who crave adventure, enhanced traction management on all-wheel-drive models ensures improved control and performance on challenging terrain. Additionally, its Sport Touring trim features Google built-in and an "Individual" drive mode, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle's settings to their personal preferences.

Furthermore, the 2026 Honda CR-V is designed to deliver a more intuitive, connected and confident driving experience. Drivers will appreciate the new 9-inch HD touchscreen, which provides a clear, responsive interface for navigation, music and vehicle settings. At the same time, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility ensures effortless smartphone integration without the clutter of cables. Moreover, its standard wireless phone charger adds extra convenience, keeping devices powered on the go. Select trims feature a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument display for added sophistication, giving drivers customizable and real-time vehicle information.

Battison Honda invites Oklahoma City drivers to explore its 2026 Honda CR-V inventory and take advantage of competitive financing options to get behind the wheel of a CR-V that suits their everyday needs or off-road adventures. To learn more, buyers can visit the dealership at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, 73162.

Media Contact: Artie Brylev, 405-495-5800, [email protected]

SOURCE Battison Honda