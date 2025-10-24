Medical Laboratory Scientist Launches Kinky Tresses Hair Care Line After Personal Journey With Relaxer Burn Injury

MENAFN - GetNews)



""When I suffered that relaxer burn, I lost more than just hair-I lost confidence," says the founder of Kinky Tresses. "But my training as a medical laboratory scientist gave me the tools to understand what my hair actually needed to heal. I created Kinky Tresses to give other women safe, science-backed products that restore not just their hair, but their confidence in their natural beauty.""Kinky Tresses, a natural hair care company founded by a medical laboratory scientist, emerged from the founder's personal experience recovering from a severe chemical relaxer burn. Combining scientific expertise with firsthand understanding of hair damage, the brand has spent six to ten years developing moisture-rich formulations designed to heal and strengthen naturally curly and coily hair while empowering women to embrace their natural texture.

The story behind Kinky Tresses begins not in a boardroom or laboratory, but in a moment of pain and vulnerability that would ultimately transform into purpose. After experiencing a severe chemical relaxer burn that damaged her scalp and shattered her confidence, the company's founder drew upon her background as a medical laboratory scientist to create hair care products addressing the specific needs of healing, strengthening, and maintaining naturally curly and coily hair.

This origin story reflects a broader narrative affecting countless women with textured hair who have experienced damage from chemical treatments, heat styling, or products containing harsh ingredients. Shawna Moses's personal journey from injury to healing to entrepreneurship resonates with customers who have faced similar struggles and understand the emotional toll that damaged hair can take on self-image and confidence.

Shawna's scientific background distinguishes Kinky Tresses in a market often dominated by marketing claims unsupported by rigorous formulation expertise. As a medical laboratory scientist, she brought understanding of chemistry, ingredient interactions, and biological processes to product development-creating formulations based on scientific principles rather than trends or anecdotal tradition. This expertise enabled her to identify ingredients that genuinely deliver moisture, strengthen hair structure, and support scalp health.

The flagship product, Coconut Mango Hair Butter, has become the hero item helping thousands of women restore their hair and confidence. Hair butters serve a critical function for curly and coily hair textures, which naturally produce less sebum than straight hair and therefore require external moisture sources to prevent dryness and breakage. The Coconut Mango Hair Butter combines ingredients known for their moisturizing and nourishing properties, addressing the fundamental challenge facing women with textured hair: maintaining adequate hydration.

From this single transformative formula, Kinky Tresses has expanded into a complete curl-care line. This growth reflects both customer demand for comprehensive regimens and the Shawna's deepening understanding of the varied needs across different hair care steps-from cleansing to conditioning to styling to maintenance. A full product line allows customers to address their entire hair care routine with products formulated to work synergistically rather than piecing together items from multiple brands with potentially conflicting approaches.

The brand specifically targets women with naturally curly and coily hair seeking clean, science-backed products. This demographic has historically been underserved by mainstream beauty industry, which for decades prioritized straight hair as the standard while offering limited options for textured hair. The natural hair movement has created both demand for products specifically designed for curls and coils and greater awareness of ingredients that help or harm textured hair.

Kinky Tresses positions itself within the clean beauty conversation by emphasizing ingredient safety. Industry statistics suggest that approximately sixty percent of products marketed to women with curly hair contain potentially harmful ingredients-including sulfates that strip natural oils, silicones that create buildup, parabens raising health concerns, and other chemicals that may damage hair or pose risks to overall health. For women already dealing with damaged or vulnerable hair, avoiding these ingredients becomes particularly important.

The company's six to ten years of operation demonstrates sustained viability in the competitive natural hair care market. Maintaining a business for this duration required developing products that deliver results, building customer loyalty, managing production and fulfillment, and creating a brand that resonates emotionally beyond functional product benefits. The longevity suggests Kinky Tresses has successfully navigated these challenges while maintaining the Shawna's original mission of empowering women to embrace their natural beauty.

The empowerment messaging extends beyond product efficacy to address the psychological and cultural dimensions of natural hair. For many women, particularly Black women who have faced societal pressure to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards, choosing to wear natural hair represents an act of self-acceptance and cultural pride. Products supporting this choice become tools not just for hair maintenance but for personal empowerment and identity affirmation.

Social media presence on Facebook and Instagram provides platforms for community building around natural hair journeys. These channels allow Kinky Tresses to share educational content about hair science and care techniques, showcase customer transformations, and create space for women to connect over shared experiences. The visual nature of these platforms particularly suits a beauty brand where before-and-after results provide powerful testimonials.

The founder's personal story of transformation from relaxer burn victim to confident natural hair advocate to successful entrepreneur provides authentic brand narrative that marketing alone cannot manufacture. Customers purchasing Kinky Tresses products connect not just with formulations but with the lived experience and genuine mission behind the brand-creating emotional loyalty that transcends transactional relationships.

As awareness grows about ingredient safety, the specific needs of textured hair, and the importance of representation in beauty industry, Kinky Tresses stands positioned at the intersection of these conversations. The combination of scientific formulation expertise, personal experience with hair damage and healing, and commitment to empowering women creates a brand foundation supporting continued growth and impact.

For women seeking to restore damaged hair, maintain healthy natural texture, or simply find products that genuinely understand their hair's needs, Kinky Tresses offers solutions born from both scientific knowledge and personal understanding of the journey from damage to confidence.

