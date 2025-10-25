Iran Expresses Interest In Establishing Commodity Exchange In Tajikistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has expressed interest in launching a commodity exchange in Tajikistan, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the financial and capital markets, Trend reports.

Head of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Hojatollah Seyedi, discussed the initiative during a meeting with Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor.

Seyedi noted that Iran has over 6 decades of experience in securities trading and about 20 years of expertise in operating various exchanges. He emphasized that the SEO is ready to assist Tajikistan in establishing both a commodity exchange and a securities market.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries in the development of capital markets will continue to grow stronger.

During the meeting, Minister Kahhorzoda stated that expanding cooperation with different countries remains a key priority in Tajikistan's economic policy.“Tajikistan has extensive economic ties with Iran. We believe that collaboration between our countries can deepen further, allowing us to take stronger steps together,” he said.

He added that Tajikistan's economy has remained stable over the past decade, and the country is interested in developing various exchanges and advancing its capital market in cooperation with the Iran Securities and Exchange Organization.