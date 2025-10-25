403
Ukraine’ allies vowes to remove Russian oil, gas from world market
(MENAFN) Over 20 countries supporting Ukraine have vowed to eliminate Russian oil and gas from the global market as part of their efforts to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“We're choking off funding for Russia’s war machine,” UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stated after hosting a summit of the "coalition of the willing" in London.
The UK and the US have recently imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, while the European Union has focused on curbing Moscow's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who attended the summit in London, emphasized that applying "pressure" on Russia was the only way to force an end to the fighting. However, there were no announcements regarding long-range missile deliveries during the summit.
Zelensky has consistently advocated for US-made Tomahawk missiles and European-made missiles, arguing they would escalate the war's costs for Moscow by targeting critical infrastructure, such as oil refineries and weapons depots, deep within Russian territory.
During discussions in Washington last week, US President Donald Trump indicated to Zelensky that the US was not prepared to provide Tomahawks. On Thursday, Putin warned that if such weapons were used to strike Russian territory, the response would be “overwhelming.”
Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently controls approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
