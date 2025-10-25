403
Zelenskyy Emphasizes Unity with US to End War
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Friday that Ukraine is not pursuing ways to halt Russian President Vladimir Putin or conclude the war without the support of the United States, underlining that Kyiv’s approach relies heavily on solidarity with its partners.
“Our plan is to take decisive steps together. Putin wants to divide and weaken us,” Zelenskyy stated during a press briefing in London alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, following a session with the coalition of the willing.
Zelenskyy criticized Russia for conducting a “terrorist campaign” against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to make civilians endure a “cold winter” and compel Kyiv to make concessions.
“Their goals have not changed: they want to destroy us,” he emphasized, adding that Ukraine must enhance its air defenses and secure its front lines.
The Ukrainian president described the newly introduced sanctions on Russian oil as a “big step” and expressed appreciation to US President Donald Trump and other allies for supporting the measure.
He highlighted the sanctions’ immediate impact on Russia’s economy, noting “queues at gas stations, regional bankruptcies, and a growing federal budget deficit.”
“Peace is born from pressure exerted on the aggressor. We must continue to do this,” Zelenskyy insisted, calling for intensified measures against Russian oil firms and transport networks, often referred to as the “shadow fleet.”
