Congress Leaders Ranjit Singh, Jagmeet Dhillon From Tarn Taran Punjab Join BJP

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) In a major political development in Punjab, senior Congress leaders Sardar Ranjit Singh Dhillon (Rana Gandiwind), Chairman of Block Samiti and Coordinator of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), and Advocate Jagmeet Dhillon Gandiwind, Spokesperson of Punjab Congress and President of the Block Congress Committee, Gandiwind (Halka Tarn Taran), officially joined the BJP on Saturday.

The formal induction took place in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who welcomed both leaders into the party fold. The move marks a significant setback for the Congress in the border district of Tarn Taran, as both Dhillon leaders have a strong grassroots base and local influence in the region.

Welcoming them, Tarun Chugh said that their decision to join the BJP reflects the growing trust of the people of Punjab in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that more leaders across the state are realizing that the BJP is the only political party dedicated to development, good governance, and national interest.

Chugh also took a dig at the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that its mismanagement and policy failures have pushed the state into a deep crisis. He further said that the Congress continues to suffer from internal conflicts, nepotism, and a lack of direction, which has disillusioned several sincere and hardworking leaders who are now looking for a political platform that values their service to Punjab.

Both Sardar Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Advocate Jagmeet Dhillon expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Modi's strong and visionary leadership, Punjab will move towards a new era of stability, growth, and inclusive development. They said that the BJP's commitment to strengthening national unity and its development-oriented policies inspired them to join the party.

This development is seen as part of the BJP's ongoing efforts to expand its base in Punjab, particularly by inducting influential regional and district-level leaders from other parties.

The inductions signal a gradual consolidation of political support in Punjab under the BJP banner, especially in border regions like Tarn Taran, where the party has been focussing on expanding its presence. The joining of both respected figures in local politics, is expected to give the BJP a fresh boost in its mission to establish a stronger foothold in the state's political landscape.