TRNC leader stresses equality as non-negotiable
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman on Friday emphasized that political equality remains non-negotiable for the Turkish Cypriot community.
Speaking to reports following a handover ceremony in Lefkosa, Erhurman said the Turkish Cypriot side will not compromise on rights already enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.
“Political equality is my vital red line. It cannot be up for negotiation,” he said. “Whenever it becomes a bargaining chip, the Greek Cypriot leadership uses it as a pretext to withdraw from the table.”
He noted that the Greek Cypriot leadership has consistently shown reluctance to share power throughout the history of negotiations. Erhurman called on the UN to uphold its obligations, referencing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ statement after the Crans-Montana talks that any future negotiation process should have a defined timeline.
Highlighting the Turkish Cypriot community’s strong democratic traditions, Erhurman said that disagreements in parliament never undermine mutual respect. “Our citizens have a deep sense of democracy and tolerance,” he added.
Reiterating his earlier remarks that “there are no losers in this election,” Erhurman stated, “The Turkish Cypriot people won, our children won, our brotherhood won. I never favor language that divides society into winners and losers.” He emphasized that his primary responsibility as president is to represent all citizens and to foster unity rather than division.
Regarding the increasing presence of foreign military forces in the Greek Cypriot administration, Erhurman highlighted that this makes Türkiye’s role as guarantor of the island even more critical.
“Türkiye is the guarantor of the entire island, and this has become even more significant today. Every day, it is getting harder for us to feel secure,” he said, noting that the presence of Western powers in southern Cyprus leaves Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides unable to challenge Türkiye’s status as guarantor.
