Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eight Terrorists Killed In Counterterrorism Operation In NW Pakistan

2025-10-25 05:05:09
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists, during an intelligence-based operation in the country's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said, yesterday.

The operation was conducted in Tank district, on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' hideouts, resulting in an intense exchange of fire that left eight militants dead, the statement said.

The ISPR said, the slain militants were involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement personnel, and civilians.

A search operation was underway, the ISPR said, adding that, counterterrorism efforts under the“Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative would continue to ensure lasting peace.– NNN-APP

Nam News Network

