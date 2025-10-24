Bio-E Launched Primo Physmo-Bio-E Global Origins In New Zealand

MENAFN - GetNews) New Zealand is often described as one of the world's last unspoilt landscapes. Towering mountains, pristine glaciers and dramatic fjords together form a natural sanctuary, where life thrives in purity. It is from this unique environment that Bio-E draws inspiration for its signature formulations.

In October 2025, Bio-E launched Primo Physmo - Bio-E Global Origins: New Zealand, a journey tracing the story of Physmo Essence - from its carefully sourced raw materials to its finished product. Through collaboration with leading New Zealand strategic partners, including OraNutrition which is one of the Southern Hemisphere's largest liquid supplement manufacturers, Bio-E documents how nature's gifts are refined with advanced technology to support everyday wellbeing.

Behind the Scenes: Production Standards in New Zealand

The production facility, operated by OraNutition, covers over 17,000m2 and adheres to pharmaceutical-grade clean room standards. Each stage of production is carefully managed, with strict hygiene measures in place for staffs and equipments.







The facility has achieved a number of international certifications, including New Zealand's official RMP export standard, HACCP food safety management, GMP certification, and registration with the US FDA for product safety.

As part of the Primo Physmo journey, guests were invited to observe the manufacturing process of Physmo Essence inside the production facility - from mixing ingredients, filling, and sterilisation under cleanroom conditions. In the on-site laboratory, visitors viewed the fish maw raw material and learned how advanced techniques are applied to retain its natural activity. The tour also highlighted Bio-E's rigorous quality control measures, including multi-stage testing and batch traceability, designed to ensure consistency and safety in every product.







A City Highlight: Bio-E in Auckland

On Queen Street, Auckland's most iconic commercial avenue, Bio-E products, including Physmo Essence, Pearly White Essence and AG Conditioning Essence have taken their place in prominent outdoor advertising displays. These visuals mark Bio-E's growing presence in New Zealand's consumer health landscape.







C ommunity Engagement: A Charity Concert for Children

Bio-E was a major sponsor of a charity concert in Auckland, which was attended by government representatives, media, and local influencers. The event raised funds in support of Starship Children's Hospital, with all proceeds dedicated to vital healthcare programmes for young patients.

During the evening, Bio-E was presented with a commemorative trophy in recognition of its role as a key supporter of the concert. In addition, attending guests were honoured with the title of“Ambassador of Bio-E Philanthropy”, symbolising a shared commitment to community wellbeing and charitable action.

The Hon. Karen Chhour, the Minister for Children and for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, commended the initiative, noting the importance of partnerships that combine innovation, community, and care.







Professional Recognition: Positive Feedback from Pharmacists

At Unichem, one of New Zealand's leading pharmacy groups, pharmacists and store managers have spoken highly of Bio-E's Physmo Essence. They praised its consistent quality, noting that it has become a popular choice among local customers.

Alongside Physmo Essence, other products such as Pearly White Essence and AG Conditioning Essence are also well regarded, reflecting Bio-E's growing recognition within the New Zealand community.







At Bio-E, purity is not simply a slogan - it is a principle reflected in every step, from careful ingredient selection to advanced production processes. Through its New Zealand journey, Bio-E continues to connect nature and science, offering products designed to support everyday health and beauty.