Needle Coke Market Growing At CAGR Of 15.11%, Driven By Demand For Graphite Electrodes And Lithium-Ion Batteries, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Needle Coke Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the "Needle Coke Market” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Needle Coke Market Overview:

The global needle coke market is on a steady growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating a rise from 2.23 million metric tons in 2025 to 4.5 million metric tons by 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.11% over the forecast period. Needle coke, a specialized form of carbon material, plays a critical role in manufacturing graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces and lithium-ion batteries. Its unique properties-such as low coefficient of thermal expansion and high electrical conductivity-make it indispensable in high-performance applications.

As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency and cleaner production methods, the demand for needle coke is expected to remain strong. The market is highly concentrated, with Asia-Pacific leading both in consumption and production, followed by North America and Europe. This press release explores the key trends, segmentation, and players shaping the future of the needle coke market.

Explore Full Report Details:

Key Trends Driving the Needle Coke Market

Rising Demand for Graphite Electrodes in Steel Manufacturing

One of the primary applications of needle coke is in the production of graphite electrodes, which are essential for electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. As global steel production increasingly shifts toward EAF methods-especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America-the need for high-quality needle coke continues to grow. EAFs are favored for their lower emissions and energy efficiency, aligning with broader environmental goals in the industrial sector.

Expanding Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Needle coke is also used in the anode material of lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. With the global push toward electrification and renewable energy storage, the lithium-ion battery market is expanding rapidly. This trend is expected to significantly boost the consumption of needle coke, particularly the petroleum-based variant known for its purity and consistency.

Asia-Pacific's Dominance in Production and Consumption

Asia-Pacific stands out as both the largest and fastest-growing region in the needle coke market. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in steel production and battery manufacturing, driving regional demand. Additionally, the presence of major producers and favorable government policies contributes to the region's leadership in the market.

Explore Japanese Version:

Market Segmentation: Product Types, Applications, and Regions

The needle coke market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Each segment offers insights into how the material is used and where demand is concentrated.

By Product Type:



Petroleum-Based Needle Coke: Derived from decant oil, this type is preferred for its high purity and is widely used in battery applications. Coal-Tar Pitch-Based Needle Coke: Typically used in graphite electrodes, this variant is produced from coal tar distillation.

By Application:



Graphite Electrodes: The largest application segment, driven by demand from the steel industry.

Lithium-Ion Batteries: A growing segment fueled by the rise of electric vehicles and portable electronics. Other Applications: Includes specialty carbon products and aerospace components.

By Geography:



Asia-Pacific: Largest and fastest-growing market, with significant production capacity.

North America: Strong demand from steel and battery industries.

Europe: Moderate growth, with focus on sustainable manufacturing. South America and Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with potential for expansion.

Key Players in the Global Needle Coke Market

Several companies dominate the needle coke landscape, each contributing to supply stability and technological refinement. These players are involved in both upstream production and downstream applications, ensuring a well-integrated value chain.



Baosteel Group: A major Chinese producer with extensive operations in steel and carbon materials.

ENEOS Corporation: Based in Japan, ENEOS is known for its petroleum-based needle coke used in battery applications.

GrafTech International: A U.S.-based company specializing in graphite electrode production, heavily reliant on needle coke.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation: Offers a range of carbon materials, including needle coke for high-performance uses. Phillips 66: A key supplier of petroleum-based needle coke, serving both domestic and international markets.

Explore Chemicals and Materials Industry Research:

Conclusion: Outlook for the Needle Coke Market

The needle coke market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by its essential role in steelmaking and energy storage. With a projected volume of 4.5 million metric tons by the end of the forecast period, the market reflects strong industrial momentum. Asia-Pacific will continue to lead, supported by infrastructure development and manufacturing investments.

Explore Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market: The Activated Carbon Market Report Segments the Industry by Raw Material (Coal-Based, Coconut-Shell-Based, and More), Form (Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC), Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), and Extruded/Pelletised Activated Carbon (EAC)), Application (Decolorization Treatment, Sugar Production, and More), End-User Industry (Water Treatment, Industrial Processing, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, and More).

Get Full Details:

Biochar Market: The Biochar Market Report is Segmented by Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification Systems, and More), Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Residues, and More), Form (Powder, Pellets/Granules, and Liquid Suspension), Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Volume (Tons).

Get Full Details:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

...