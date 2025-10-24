Bitcoin Approaches $112K Resistance As Altcoins See Small Inflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and leading altcoins are showing signals of caution amidst a tentative recovery. While Bitcoin has managed to rally past key support levels, resistance near $112,000 is triggering fresh selling pressures, hinting that the broader market sentiment remains cautious. As traders watch for potential breakout opportunities, many experts suggest that the market is in a consolidation phase, with significant moves yet to come.



Bitcoin's rally is encountering resistance near $112,000, indicating persistent bearish pressure despite the recovery attempt.

Major altcoins like Ethereum, BNB, and XRP are holding critical support levels but need sustained buying momentum to avoid further declines.

Analysts see potential for Bitcoin to consolidate between $100,000 and $125,000 before a decisive move higher. Market sentiment remains cautious, with some predicting short-term corrections before a broader bullish trend resumes.

Bitcoin (BTC ) is attempting to regain upward momentum but faces strong selling pressure near the $112,000 mark. According to analysts at Bitfinex, the recent 18.1% drawdown from the October peak aligns with previous cycle-high retests and suggests a period of consolidation rather than a trend reversal. Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz told CNBC that Bitcoin should maintain support around $100,000 and stay within a range of $100,000 to $125,000 until a breakthrough above the upper boundary triggers a new rally.

Some analysts predict Bitcoin might dip below $107,000, but a significant decline appears unlikely given sturdy fundamentals and institutional interest. Nick Ruck of LVRG Research highlighted the possibility of a correction toward $104,000, but with a strong macro environment supporting the market, a bounce back to higher levels seems probable, paving the way for a bullish phase.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Thursday's rebound from the $107,000 level suggests that buyers are still defending the crucial support zone. To trigger a meaningful rally, Bitcoin must break above its moving averages. Once it does, the cryptocurrency could attempt to challenge its all-time high of $126,199.

> The key support level of $107,000 remains vital; a breakdown below this could signal a potential correction to $100,000, with a further target of $87,801 if the double-top pattern completes.

Ethereum and Other Major Coins

Ethereum (ETH ) has found support at the lower boundary of its descending channel but faces resistance at the 20-day EMA near $4,023. A sustained move above this level could see ETH push toward the 50-day SMA, indicating a potential extension of the current sideways movement.

BNB (BNB ) bounced from its 50-day SMA and is tested at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive move above $1,156 could signal the end of the correction phase, with room toward $1,239. Conversely, a dip below $1,120 could result in a deeper pullback to $1,021 or even $1,000.

XRP (XRP ) is hovering around the 20-day EMA, with a potential move either to the downside or a breakout above resistance. A decline could see it drop to $2.45, while a bounce might push it toward $2.69 and beyond.

Solana (SOL ) is approaching a pivotal point at the 20-day EMA. A breakout could propel the price toward $238 and $260, but failure to sustain above the support may lead to a correction.

While relief rallies are occurring across multiple coins, traders remain cautious, awaiting confirmation of a bullish breakout. The overall market still appears to be in a consolidation phase, with the potential for significant moves in both directions once key resistance or support levels are convincingly breached. Market participants should stay vigilant and monitor these critical levels for signs of trend shifts.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.