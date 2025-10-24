Gemini Launches Solana Credit Card With Auto Staking And Up To 6.77 Percent Yield



Users can earn up to 4 percent back in SOL on everyday purchases.

Auto staking feature allows rewards to earn up to 6.77 percent APY.

The card includes no annual or foreign transaction fees.

Backed by Mastercard World Elite perks and issued by WebBank. Part of Gemini's expanding crypto credit card lineup, which includes Bitcoin and XRP editions.

Gemini has expanded its crypto credit card lineup with the launch of the Solana Credit Card, offering instant SOL rewards on purchases and a built in auto staking feature. The new card is designed to merge daily spending with passive income, giving users a simple way to grow their crypto rewards while supporting the Solana ecosystem.

The announcement was officially shared by Gemini on X, confirming the rollout and highlighting the yield benefits for Solana holders.

Users earn instant SOL rewards on every purchase, with the option to automatically stake tokens through Gemini to earn up to 6.77 percent APY. This turns spending into a yield generating strategy without any additional steps from the cardholder.

Gemini confirmed that auto staking is available for all current and future Gemini credit card holders, not only for Solana card users. Once staked, SOL can be unstaked anytime, although withdrawal times can vary between a few hours and several days depending on the network.

The Solana Credit Card features a category based reward model, paying users in crypto based on spending types:

. 4 percent back on gas, EV charging, and rideshare

. 3 percent back on dining

. 2 percent back on groceries

. 1 percent back on all other purchases

In certain promotions with partner brands, rewards can reach up to 10 percent back.

The card comes with no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, and includes Mastercard World Elite benefits such as travel perks, insurance, and exclusive offers. It is issued by WebBank.

Gemini stated that Solana was a natural choice for its next card edition due to the network's momentum, active developer community, and strong staking yield performance. Solana has been one of the top performing reward tokens on Gemini since 2021.

According to analysis from CoinMarketCap, users who selected SOL as their credit card reward and held for at least one year saw appreciation of around 300 percent, driven by Solana's market growth and network expansion over time.

Reference:

SOL's price history reflects both volatility and long term resilience. After trading under 10 dollars in early 2021, it surged above 250 dollars by year end, crashed to around 8 dollars after the FTX collapse in 2022, then rebounded and set a new all time high above 290 dollars earlier this year.

This new product launch follows Gemini's recent NASDAQ IPO, where the company listed shares at 28 dollars and raised over 425 million dollars at a valuation exceeding 3 billion dollars. The Solana Card follows the XRP edition launched earlier, reinforcing Gemini's strategy to expand crypto payment products linked to leading blockchain ecosystems.

The Gemini Solana Credit Card strengthens the bridge between traditional payments and Web3 finance, making it easier for users to earn, stake, and grow crypto passively with everyday purchases.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.